Grass Valley cameras capture Swedish royal wedding

On June 19, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling for the first royal wedding in Sweden in more than 30 years. National broadcaster SVT provided live coverage of the entire day of ceremonies at Storkyrkan in Stockholm.

SVT used a high-definition mobile unit hired from Mediatec Broadcast Sweden, which was equipped with Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite high-definition cameras. More than 60 cameras were used for coverage of the royal wedding that day.

With three 9.2-million pixel HD-DPM+ sensors, 14-bit A/D sampling and 34-bit digital signal processing resolution, the LDK 8000 Elite captures progressive HD images natively, and can switch instantly among multiple formats and frame rates. This includes 1080p acquisition and selectable frame rates up to 60fps.

SVT’s live broadcast was seen in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, with the coverage being made available by SVT to broadcasters worldwide. The mobile units supplied to SVT by Mediatec Broadcast Sweden to cover the royal wedding’s events were also equipped with Grass Valley Kayenne XL production switchers, Trinix routers and GeckoFlex modular equipment.