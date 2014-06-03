Grass Valley Announces EDIUS 7.3

MONTREAL—Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, released v. 7.3 of its EDIUS Pro and Elite multiformat, nonlinear editing software. This version offers new features to enhance productivity throughout the post-production workflow, including I/O support for the Matrox MXO2 LE, MXO2 Rack, Mojito MAX and MXO2 Mini editing devices.



New features include multichannel audio monitoring for clip preview; SONY XAVC format export; lower bit-rate audio support for MP4 output; AAF exchange with DaVinci Resolve; and audio monitoring while capturing with third-party I/O hardware. The ability to support Matrox also expands the software’s capabilities. Matrox MXO2 editing devices are I/O products used in various places including laptop and desktop computers, studios, OB vans and on set. They can connect to the editing computer via PCIe or ExpressCard/34 adapters.



“We are excited to be able to give EDIUS users a new option in hardware platforms," said Wayne Andrews, product manager for Matrox Video. “Now with support for Matrox hardware from Grass Valley, EDIUS users have the perfect cost-effective ingest, monitoring and delivery devices for their SD and HD workflows.”



“EDIUS 7.3 offers even broader capabilities and improved functionality to meet the growing market demand for more versatile editing software,” said Mike Cronk, vice president of strategic marketing, Grass Valley. “And with the added support for Matrox I/O, this really extends our reach in providing our EDIUS customers a choice in which hardware platform they choose to work with.”



EDIUS 7.3 is now available for download by registered users on the Grass Valley website. EDIUS Pro will automatically detect the update and inform users of its availability. EDIUS Elite will require manual updates.



