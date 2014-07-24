Grass Valley and Volicon Combine for Fast Content Creation and Delivery

BURLINGTON, MASS. AND MONTREAL, CANADA—Grass Valley and Volicon have formed a new partnership to offer customers a streamlined repurposing workflow in which high-value content is quickly and easily captured, clipped, and edited for delivery to any platform. Combining Volicon's Capture and Share applications (part of its Observer Media Intelligence Platform) and Grass Valley's Edius video editing software facilitates the potential for collaborative production of content for TV, Web, mobile, and social media platforms.

The Volicon Capture application facilitates the continuous real-time capture of high-quality HD (up to 720p) content from any source—cable set-top boxes, studios, and live camera feeds—at any time and makes it immediately available to users across the enterprise. The application pairs HD H.264 encodes with proxy versions so that both local and remote users—such as remote staff, partners, consultants, outside talent, and reporters in the field—can collaborate and review live or previously captured content, clip high-value segments, and push them directly into Grass Valley's Edius video editing software.

Volicon said that because the Capture application gathers a composite feed that marries closed caption data to both the high- and low-resolution versions of the content, users can perform complex searches of all captured content. The app returns a list of results, each with a representative image and a short excerpt from the closed captioning. The footage is immediately viewable, or frame-accurately sub-clipped and made available to the MAM system for rebroadcast or to the Grass Valley editing system for repurposing.

The latest version of Grass Valley's Edius software offers users the benefits of real-time operation (in all resolutions) with no rendering and no limitations with respect to the number of audio, video, graphics, and title tracks it supports.

To accelerate content distribution, the Volicon Share application provides single-click publishing profiles that facilitate rapid processing of content to meet appropriate container and encoding requirements for an array of platforms, including target websites, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The Share application also makes use of existing closed captioning text to publish content that is compliant with government regulations.