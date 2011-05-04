Granite Broadcasting Taps Harris for Traffic & Billing



Granite Broadcasting, a New York-based station group with 14 TV stations across the U.S., has chosen Harris OSi-Traffic to handle its traffic and billing operations in eight markets and 17 channels.





OSi-Traffic is a scalable traffic and billing solution that allows an infinite number of stations to be managed from a single-server architecture. Channels can be added with the simple click of a button, and a centralized database provides companies visibility into their entire business — enabling them to make faster and better business decisions to drive revenue, optimize inventory value and limit risk through corporate credit management.



“Our decision to standardize on a common traffic and billing solution across our properties is a strategic move from both a technology and a business perspective,” said Duane Lammers, chief operating officer at Granite. “At the facility level, moving to Harris OSi-Traffic means our individual stations will gain an arsenal of tools that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently. At the enterprise level, OSi-Traffic will enable us to centralize our operations, streamline our processes and easily keep pace no matter how much our business grows.”



The advanced OSi-Traffic architecture makes it uniquely suited to large stations groups that need to centralize their data, but not necessarily their operations. Individual stations can take advantage of a centralized database that enables them to access more data more efficiently, while also independently managing the elements that are unique to their stations and markets.



“Granite’s decision to leverage OSi-Traffic is a further indication of the power of our solution, particularly when it comes to large-scale, multichannel operations,” said Harris Morris president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “As the industry continues to evolve and converge, Harris is committed to supporting broadcasters with the tools needed to manage their diversifying revenue streams. We will continue to invest in our proven media products portfolio, while also developing new solutions for the extended services, emerging markets, and advanced advertising requirements of our clients.”



The Harris media software portfolio includes OSi-AdConnections sales proposal software, which provides sales team members immediate access to research, overnights, proposals and posts from anywhere Internet access is available; and NetGain analytics software, which provides dashboards and reporting for management in an easy-to-use interface designed to provide quick insight into key business drivers.



