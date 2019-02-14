Graham Media Group Signs Up With Arc Publishing

WASHINGTON—Arc Publishing, the Washington Post-owned video content management system, has signed its second broadcaster to utilize its services, Graham Media Group. This follows Raycom Media going with Arc Publishing in December 2018.

According to Washington Post CTO Scot Gillespie, Arc Publishing gives broadcasters technology to distribute videos in real time across different digital platforms to help reach the broadest possible audience.

Graham Media will use Arc’s video platform technology to manage broadcast content for digital distribution for its affiliates in Houston, Detroit, Roanoke, Va., San Antonio, Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla. Journalists will be able to cut and publish live video to the web, mobile, social media and other channels, as well as publish breaking news video during a live broadcast.

The Arc Publishing platform is built on Amazon Web Services, including AWS Elemental Media Services to prepare, process and deliver broadcast and OTT video from the AWS Cloud.