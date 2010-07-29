Graham Day joins ATG Broadcast as managing director

Graham Day has joined ATG Broadcast as managing director, effective July 1, the company said.

Day studied mathematics, electrical and electronic engineering at Sheffield Hallam University before joining Granada Television, in Manchester, in 1983. There he specialized in a variety of technical roles including VT editing, telecine, studio operations and maintenance.

He left Granada TV to join Avid Europe, providing presales and postsales support for the EMEA region (1994-1997) before joining Emirates Media (formerly Abu Dhabi TV) as head of technical operations for its news center. Following 12 months working in Paris for Radio France International as director of new technologies and information systems, he rejoined Emirates Media as head of operations.

Graham left EMI to become general manager of Avid Middle East (Dubai) and then went on to form his own company, TriMedia Middle East, with two partners in 2004. Since then he has worked on several projects in both consulting and technical roles at Al Jazeera Network (Doha) and MBC (Dubai), and partnered vendors such as Miranda, Quantel and Omneon.

See ATG Broadcast at IBC2010 Stand 8.B51.