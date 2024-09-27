Gracenote and Amagi Join Forces to Streamline FAST Launches

NEW YORK—Nielsen’s Gracenote, a major provider of entertainment metadata, has signed an agreement with Amagi , a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), that will help content owners speed up and simplify the process of launched new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, the two companies say.

Content partners can now access select Gracenote products through Amagi's channel creation solution, providing a one-stop platform for speedier ingestion of programs and schedules into the Gracenote ecosystem, the two companies reported.

This integration streamlines FAST go-to-market, allowing for more efficient content management and delivery. It also ensures publishers’ content metadata is normalized and enriched at the earliest stages of the FAST channel creation process and then quickly passed to Gracenote’s extensive global distribution network. Beyond benefiting from a streamlined process, Amagi customers will also enjoy greater program discoverability on FAST platforms and increased advertising monetization.

“FAST represents the next chapter of streaming and content metadata is the key driver of engagement fueling the evolution,” said Tim Cutting, chief revenue officer at Gracenote. “Our collaboration with Amagi holistically helps content publishers accelerate FAST go-to-market so they can capitalize on the opportunity and drive monetization now.”

"Our agreement with Gracenote aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate content monetization in the rapidly evolving CTV ecosystem," said KA Srinivasan, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. “By integrating Gracenote’s industry-leading metadata enrichment and normalization services into our cloud-based playout and content delivery workflow, we're enabling content owners to bring their programming to audiences more efficiently than ever before — reducing time to market and enhancing content discoverability across major FAST platforms. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in streamlining the FAST channel creation and distribution process.”

