Google TV Simplifies Smart TVs With ‘Basic TV’ Feature

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Google’s latest advancement for the TV industry, Google TV, is allowing users to take things back to simpler times with a new “Basic TV” feature.

According to 9to5Google, the first smart TVs running Google TV (which have not yet hit the market) will come with a Basic TV option that remove smart features from the TV. Elements like apps, content recommendations, casting support and Google Assistant will be stripped, with only HDMI inputs and live TV available.

Users who opt for the Basic TV feature will have the ability to switch back to full Google TV capability at any time.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google that the feature is designed primarily for users who lack internet access, but it can also be handy as smart TV features become out of date or for people who prefer a “dumb TV” experience.