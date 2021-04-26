Google, Roku & Paramount+ Now Support HDR10+

LOS ANGELES—Google, Roku and Paramount+ are now among the companies and services providing HDR10+ technology to their customers. They join more than 100 companies that now support HDR10+ and are helping to raise HDR awareness.

Paramount+ is now delivering shows like “The Stand” to certified HDMI devices. Amazon Prime Video, Google PLay and YouTube are among some of the other services that support HDR10+ for TV shows and movies.

Google and Roku have certified HDR10+ products and are expected to offer compatible devices. Google expects to us HDR10+ with Chromecast for Google TV as well as other platforms in the future. Roku, meanwhile, has enabled HDR10+ on its new Roku Express 4K+, the Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra products.