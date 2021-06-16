Goldcrest Post Hires Phil Poli

NEW YORK CITY—Goldcrest Post has appointed Phil Poli director of engineering. In the new role, the 20-year industry veteran, will be responsible for overseeing, maintaining and developing technology and infrastructure for the facility as well as technology strategy.

Formerly with Light Iron, Poli has also held engineering posts with Deluxe and Company 3 in New York. He is an expert in workflows for dailies, editorial, color grading, deliverables and other post services, as well as color science and media formats.

“Phil is a multi-talented engineer with a thorough understanding of post-production technology and its impact on artists and clients,” says Goldcrest Post managing director Domenic Rom. “He will play a key role in keeping our technology pipeline strong to empower our artists and fuel productivity.”

Poli got his start in the industry as a tape librarian with FX Networks. He later joined Avid as a certified integrator and installer. His background also includes engineering posts with Imaginary Forces, Digital Arts and Rockstar Games.