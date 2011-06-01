Globosat installs Omneon MediaGrid and Spectrum systems

Canais Globosat Network, the Brazilian pay-TV provider, has installed an Omneon media storage and processing platform to support tapeless workflows at the broadcaster's new origination and distribution facility in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

To support playout of the company's channel lineup at the Barra da Tijuca facility, the company uses Spectrum media servers to provide eight SD and HD ingest channels, as well as 30 SD and HD playout channels on fully redundant systems. Globosat also uses an Omneon MediaGrid system consisting of 26 2RU content servers for a total of 152TB of total storage.

Additional Spectrum systems and a MediaDeck video server will be used to support new channels and turnaround channels as Globosat grows.

Nine Apple Final Cut Pro systems connected to the Omneon MediaGrid system enable Globosat staff to edit in place and then move content to main and backup Spectrum servers for playout while archives are maintained on the MediaGrid.