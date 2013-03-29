GlobeCast selects Ideal Systems to build new broadcast facility

Ideal Systems Singapore has announced that it has been selected by GlobeCast Asia to design and build a new state-of-the-art multichannel broadcast facility in Singapore's emerging media city precinct, Mediapolis@one-north.

The new GlobeCast facility will be located at Infinite Studios, a brand new building, which is a 10-story purpose-built structure with a gross floor area of 24,078sq m.

The new GlobeCast facility will see Ideal Systems introducing new broadcast technologies to Singapore. The core technology of the new facility is a fully integrated platform based on a suite from Evertz Technologies that includes the all-new Mediator 4 as a centralized media asset management and broadcast automation system managing all of the media workflows and tasks.

A key part of the Mediator 4 system is Evertz Playtime Automation, which allows maximum flexibility for automating the new Evertz Overture RT "Channel in a Box" play-out channels as well as more traditional video server-based channels, which are still required for many channel owners. The Evertz Mediator 4 MAM System with its integral Playtime Channel Automation works seamlessly with the Evertz VUE facility control system and VistLink Pro facility monitoring system. Also introduced is the Evertz EMS Super NAS as the central storage system. All of these systems are natively integrated to provide a highly optimized and efficient broadcast facility with industry leading redundancy and proactive and predictive fault monitoring.

GlobeCast provides services to a broad diversity of channel owners and as such the technical requirement is a superset of the requirements of broadcasters. The new system with key components coming from Evertz has dramatically fewer custom-made integration points than would be expected with an multiplatform, multichannel system, streamlining operations and enable more services to be delivered to more platforms at a lower cost, with higher reliability and shorter channel launch times. The solution designed by Ideal Systems also integrates components from Cisco, Thomson Video Networks, Aspera, and Harmonic with Singapore technology debuts for MediaProxy compliance logging and XenData Media Archiving.