Globecast Providing Playout, Distribution for Classic Arts Showcase

LOS ANGELES—Globecast has been selected by the Classic Arts Showcase to provide playout, linear satellite distribution, VOD and streaming services for cultural content that is available to more than 65 million homes.

Classic Arts Showcase is a 24-hour programming service offered through local public service channels, cable and broadcast stations, as well as online. Globecast is providing HD network origination, cloud-based library storage, uplink of the channel to satellite, VOD and streaming services. The channel originates from a broadcast facility in Culver City, Calif., and is uplinked and streamed from there as well.

Classic Arts Showcase delivers its content to Globecast over the public internet. Globecast then automatically monitors it for technical quality, timing and missing content, verifying all content against the playlist. The channel is then uplinked in HD to satellite for onwards distribution.

Globecast also encodes selected content for Classic Arts Showcase’s VOD offering. The linear channel is also encoded and supplied to the Class Arts Showcase website via CDN to end users.

James D. Rigler, president at Classic Arts Showcase, says that they are pleased with the services that Globecast has put together.