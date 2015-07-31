Globecast Provides Transmission Feed for Obama’s Africa Trip

PARIS – Global coverage of President Obama’s three-day trip to Kenya and Ethiopia last week was broadcast throughout the world by Globecast. The Paris-based company was contracted to live broadcast the three-day 2015 Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Globecast's transmission set-up for President Obama's trip to Kenya and Ethiopia

In addition to covering the conference, Globecast also provided the primary and backup link at the State House in Nairobi for the joint press conference between Obama and President Kenyatta of Kenya. International feeds of the speeches were delivered to broadcasters in both Europe and the U.S.

Globecast also provided a TVRO feed to the American pool so they could receive pool content at their hotel in Kenya. Globecast continued to provide transmission services for the American pool when they moved to Ethiopia, using a MPEG-4 HD uplink.

President Obama’s visit to Kenya and Ethiopia took place from July 24-26.

Globecast is a provider of media management, distribution, monetization and contribution technology, with locations in Paris, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Rome and Johannesburg.