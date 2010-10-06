GlobeCast opens HD playout facility in Singapore

GlobeCast has expanded its facilities in Asia with the addition of a new multichannel HD playout facility as well as new staff for post-production and playout services. Thanks to this expansion, new post-production and creative services will also be available from GlobeCast's Parkview Square facilities. These facilities will expand to house the increased range of services.

The close collaboration with Technicolor that made this expansion possible comes at a time when GlobeCast has been increasing its range of services in the area of MAM and playout worldwide. With the integration of the post-production and creative activities of Technicolor in Singapore, GlobeCast can now offer promo/interstitial creation, audio dubbing, subtitling and compliance editing services in addition to playout, program origination and digital media asset management services.

