GlobeCast delivers HD French Open coverage for NBC Sports
GlobeCast provided NBC Sports with a dedicated HD satellite newsgathering (SNG) vehicle, facilitating delivery of live HD feeds from France to the United States. GlobeCast’s solution included an SNG uplink, technical staff to support ground operations, and international satellite capacity to transport the signal from Paris to New York.
This is the third year that GlobeCast has worked with NBC Sports on the prestigious international Grand Slam tournament.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox