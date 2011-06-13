GlobeCast delivers HD French Open coverage for NBC Sports

GlobeCast successfully wrapped up two weeks of coverage for NBC Sports of the 2011 French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris with the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland. Its services to NBC Sports' HD coverage included a dedicated HD satellite news gathering (SNG) vehicle, enabling delivery of live HD feeds from France to the United States. GlobeCast's solution included an SNG uplink, technical staff to support ground operations and international satellite capacity to transport the signal from Paris to New York.

This is the third year that GlobeCast has worked with NBC Sports on the prestigious international tennis tournament.