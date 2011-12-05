Getty Images offers news and fact-based clip library

Over the years, Getty Images has accumulated a large library of images and clips for news and documentary clients to license. Now, the library has expanded its video library of news and fact-based video (real events) clips that can be licensed by broadcasters and documentary makers.

Getty has signed Bloomberg; the American Museum of Natural History; MacNeil/Lehrer Productions; Barcroft Media; and Boston public broadcaster, WGBH; to license its video content to end users, GigaOM reported. Getty now has more than 825,000 total video assets, much of it more news-related type of content.

Karen McLaughlin, Getty’s director of video partner development, told GigOM that the company is seeing increased demand for fact-based material. They include documentary filmmakers, broadcasters and educators who need footage from iconic moments and historical events.

Getty shares its licensing fees with partners, providing a potential new revenue stream. Often this footage may not seem timely until after it is recorded. The company offers a choice of premium stock video to royalty-free video for different size markets — ranging from small television stations to large networks.

Getty’s royalty-free video offers extensive usage rights and broad legal coverage. Clips can be cropped, manipulated and combined for use in any application. Getty offers hundreds of thousands of royalty-free clips, with more being added from the leading RF collections each month.

Sections include premium video, model and property-released video, high-definition video, archival video, editorial video and royalty-free footage. Categories include family, sports, locations, water, business and industry, wellness, and television playback.

Getty Images is now one of the world’s top creators and distributors of still imagery, video and multimedia products, as well as a recognized provider of other forms of premium digital content, including music.