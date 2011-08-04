Georgia Bulldogs Capture Coaching Video With Panasonic



SECAUCUS, N.J.: The University of Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference have assigned video acquisition for coaching analysis to four Panasonic AG-HPX370 and two AJ-HPX2000 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders.



In addition, a Panasonic 103-inch TH-103PF12U plasma display has been installed in the new state-of-the-art video command room in the recently expanded Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the off-field home of the Georgia Bulldogs. Other Panasonic purchases include an AG-HPG20 Portable recorder, three AJ-PCD2GPJ single slot P2 Drives, more than a dozen P2 cards and four AG-HMR10 handheld AVCCAM HD recorder/players.



Brett Greene, video coordinator for the Bulldogs (and a veteran of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars Video Department), said that the camcorders arrived in time for Spring Football for the Bulldogs, who will celebrate their 120th season in 2011 and whose heritage includes 2 Division 1-A National Championships and 12 SEC Championships.



“P2 HD is an ideal fit for the Bulldogs,” he said. “Panasonic’s solid state and tapeless offerings are dominant within NFL teams and college teams. These Panasonic cameras and associated equipment come highly recommended by our software supplier, XOS Digital, for their compatibility with XOS digital coaching technologies.”



During spring practice, the four HPX370s were being used in manned 50-foot towers for aerial capture of the sideline and end zone action, and the two HPX2000s were used on the ground for individual drills. Greene said, when shooting games in the fall, he intends to utilize the two 2/3-inch HPX2000s during the game for coaches’ video and the HPX370s for sideline action for motivational videos.



While Greene acquired in DVCPRO50 last spring, all requisite software upgrades will be made by mid-summer to support shooting in 1080 in AVC-intra 100.



“The P2 workflow is extremely efficient and easy,” Greene said. “We ingest video into the software, create edits, and share with up to 35 clients on the network who can view the footage in coaches’ offices and meeting rooms throughout the facility. All these spaces, by the way are outfitted with Panasonic plasmas that are displaying 1920 x 1080 images.”



“We ingest the video during practice as we shoot 20-25 periods, so that we have everything finished when the coaches leave the field,” he continued. “P2 HD is a highly efficient format, with an entire game taking up only 5-7 gigabytes. Consequently, our 60 terabyte servers should last for a long time.”



