Georgia Association of Broadcasters Announce 2019 Engineering Award Winners

ATLANTA—The recipients for the Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ 2019 Angelo Ditty-Frank McLemore Engineering Award have been revealed: James Gay, Tom Giglio and Bob Helbush.

Gay is the vice president of engineering for iHeart Media. Giglio is the vice president of engineering for Lincoln Financial Media. Hellbush is currently an independent contract, but previously worked as a senior engineer for Cox Media Group.

According to GAB, all three of the 2019 recipients have spent more than 20 years as a broadcast engineer, with the majority of their careers spent in Georgia. Each has also shown “professionalism among colleagues and willingness to help other engineers in support of the industry,” as the announcement describes.

The Angelo Ditty-Frank McLemore Award will be presented to Gay, Giglio and Helbush during GAB’s annual GABCON conference on Sept. 28.