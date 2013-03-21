GeminiLSV Acquires Three Hitachi Studio Cameras

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Hitachi announced that Gemini Light, Sound, Video, a Dallas-based rental and production company, recently acquired three new Hitachi Z-HD5000 HD studio and field-production cameras.



While GeminiLSV is renowned for its stage lighting, sound services, and equipment rental business, the company purchased the three new Hitachi HDTV cameras in an effort to expand and strengthen its video production business.



In the first three months since the Hitachi cameras arrived, they’ve been used to produce HD video on-location for a wide range of corporate events, including conferences and expos, where big-screen HDTV digital projection, LED video walls, and other video displays play a prominent role. The GeminiLSV camera operators can use the Hitachi Z-HD5000’s on tripods, on a jib, or in shoulder-mount configuration, depending upon the needs of the job.



The Hitachi Z-HD5000 features three 2/3-inch IT-CCDs in a two-piece dockable camera body. It produces 800 TVL of resolution, F10 standard sensitivity, 58dB HDTV signal to noise ratio, and 14-bit analog to digital conversion, utilizing high-performance Hitachi DSPs.



GeminiLSV’s Hitachi Z-HD5000 camera package also included three Hitachi CU-HD500 camera control units, an RU-1000VR control panel for remote camera setup, digital optical fiber camera adapters, and Fujinon 25x HD lenses.



