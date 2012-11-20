Gearhouse Broadcast captures tennis tournament finale in HD

To capture all of tennis action at Barclays ATP World Tour Finals, Nov. 5-12 in London’s 02 Arena, equipment provider and integrator Gearhouse Broadcast relied upon its newly acquired Hitachi HDTV broadcast cameras.

For the tournament, Gearhouse Broadcast provided all technical, crewing and production requirements.

Within its production system, provided as a fly-away facility, the role played by the production cameras is massive. “Out of the box, we have found the Hitachi cameras to be versatile and reliable,” said Kevin Moorhouse, Chief Operating Officer, Gearhouse Broadcast.

“In the first month, we took 22 of our HD-SK 1200 cameras and two Supermotion SK-HD 1500 slo-mo cameras to equip the team that televised the ATP World Tour tennis event in Cincinnati,” he said.

During the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals, Gearhouse Broadcast’s team of audio, video, and communications specialists were on hand to support the production team and ensure all facilities and broadcast equipment ran smoothly. This year, they were by a Hitachi support engineering team that helped support the event.

Following the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals, Gearhouse Broadcast plans to use Hitachi cameras to televise the Australian Open Tennis Tournament from Melbourne in January 2013. The company will provide broadcast services for host broadcaster Channel 7, as well as support to broadcasters, ESPN, the Tennis Channel and Tennis Australia.

In Melbourne, Gearhouse Broadcast will install 55 SK-HD1200 high-end multiformat 1080p/3G production cameras as well as seven channels of Hitachi’s new SK-HD 1500 HD Supermotion system camera. The cameras will provide coverage of the event’s seven main show courts at Melbourne Park, split between the Rod Laver Arena and the newer Hisense Arena.