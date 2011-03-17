Gaucher, Maag to present at Broadcast Engineering Conference

Joseph Gaucher, CTO, and Peter Maag, executive vice president, of Haivision will present at the 2011 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference.

During the "Mission Critical IT for Broadcast" session, Gaucher will present "Wireless HD Secure Streaming Media Application and Case Study," on April 11, at 1 p.m. Maag will present "Leveraging Advanced Video Encoding to Enrich Distance Education" at 1:15 p.m. on April 13, during the Broadcast Engineering Conference Technology Luncheon

Gaucher's presentation will cover using IP networks to deliver multicast live HD video content to mobile laptops, smart phones and tablets. He will focus on how this can be managed securely across an enterprise or organization while addressing content rights, as well as privacy and confidentiality obligations.

Gaucher will use a case study of a university implementing campuswide live HD video multicasting to highlight the type of wireless infrastructure and headend server technology required. He also will examine the multiple format requirements that must be met to accommodate a variety of mobile media consumption devices.

Maag's presentation will address how live, two-way video in distance-education settings enables students at both a primary hub and at remote sites to interact and engage with professors, peers and high-value presenters. His discussion also will touch on low latency to "true-to-life" communications, as well as factors that determine latency and encoding technologies that can be employed to deliver superior video quality with less bandwidth and minimal delay.

See Haivision at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL9112.