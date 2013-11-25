Gary Shapiro to Interview FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler at 2014 CES

ARLINGTON, VA. — Once again, the chief of the Consumer Electronics Association will grill the chief of the Federal Communications Commission at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show. This will be FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler’s first time in the hot seat with Gary Shapiro, who’s made an annual tradition of interviewing the sitting FCC chairman at the show, schedule for Jan. 7-10, 2014, in Las Vegas.



The one-on-one discussion will take place on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2014 a the Las Vegas Convention Center in the North Hall, in N255-257.



“We are honored that the International CES will be one of his first public appearances as the new FCC chairman and serve as the twelfth consecutive FCC Chairman SuperSession we have held at CES,” Shapiro said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to the stage to share his vision for his tenure at one of the nation’s leading regulatory agencies.”



FCC Commissioners Mignon Clyburn, Jessica Rosenworcel, Ajit Pai and Mike O’Reilly also will be on hand for a panel on the 2014 regulatory agenda.



“The session will offer insight into their thoughts on important regulatory and policy issues, including spectrum allocation, accessibility and regulatory reform,” CEA said. The session will take place at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in N254.