Gary Sgrignoli To Do 8-VSB T&M Demo for SBE Chapter 67



DALLAS: The Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 67 of North Texas is sponsoring a seminar for 8-VSB test and measurement. Gary Sgrignoli, a noted transmission expert and a principal with Meintel, Sgrignoli & Wallace, will be on hand for the all-day event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 and the studios of KERA-TV, the PBS station in Dallas.



The seminar is a follow-up to the chapter’s VSB Fundamentals seminar, is aimed at broadcasters, consultants, equipment manufacturers; as well as translator, LPTV and cable operators. The day’s discussions and demos will provide a basic overview of 8-VSB transmission system measurements in the laboratory, at transmission sites and at remote field test sites. Features such as options, specs and other performance requirements will be discussed. A special free 8-VSB Specialist Certification Exam review session will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at KERA studios.



The cost for advance registration is $50 for SBE/SMPTE members, $60 for non-members and $25 for students if done by Oct. 21, After that it rises to $75/$85/$35. Questions can be directed to Tom Schuessler at tschuessler@tbn.org.



