Gary Heelas Joins TSL as Principal Engineer
LOS ANGELES—Gary Heelas has joined TSL as principal engineer in the company’s U.S. office, the company announced.
With more than 30 years of experience in electronics design, Heelas joins TSL after working for Evertz and PerkinElmer where he led significant projects, it said.
At PerkinElmer, Heelas was responsible for the electronics and firmware teams, focusing on the development of advanced infrared and ultraviolet spectrometers and thermal analysis instruments, the company said.
At Evertz, he introduced high-definition video technologies to the company’s product line, it said.
Heelas will reinforce TSL’s commitment to robust engineering that pushes the boundaries of technology and work to ensure its design and manufacturing processes exceed the contemporary demands of the global market for high adaptability and interoperability between hardware and software, the company said.
