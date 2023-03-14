G&D North America To Introduce PersonalWorkplace-Controller At NAB Show

BURBANK, Calif.—G&D North America will unveil its PersonalWorkplace-Controller, a flexible multiviewing tool that displays multiple video signal on a single large monitor or multiple displays, and highlight its KVM expertise at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The PersonalWorkplace-Controller enables latency-free operation of multiple computers from a single console to facilitate everyday work and allows users to arrange video sources as needed, the company said.

The company also will roll out a version of its VisionXS matrix-compatible extender for resolutions up to 2500x1600 60Hz. The extender incorporates the company’s lossless bluedec compression, it said.

It also will introduce a version of the VisionXS extender with two display port connectors for dual-head applications, which makes it possible to operate two monitors at the same time while saving on cabling and additional hardware, it said.

The company’s VisionXS-IP portfolio is getting bigger with the addition of new versions offering Power-over-Ethernet support.

All new products are compatible with existing models.

