G&D North America To Introduce PersonalWorkplace-Controller At NAB Show
The new product makes possible latency-free operation of multiple computers from on console
BURBANK, Calif.—G&D North America will unveil its PersonalWorkplace-Controller, a flexible multiviewing tool that displays multiple video signal on a single large monitor or multiple displays, and highlight its KVM expertise at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.
The PersonalWorkplace-Controller enables latency-free operation of multiple computers from a single console to facilitate everyday work and allows users to arrange video sources as needed, the company said.
The company also will roll out a version of its VisionXS matrix-compatible extender for resolutions up to 2500x1600 60Hz. The extender incorporates the company’s lossless bluedec compression, it said.
It also will introduce a version of the VisionXS extender with two display port connectors for dual-head applications, which makes it possible to operate two monitors at the same time while saving on cabling and additional hardware, it said.
The company’s VisionXS-IP portfolio is getting bigger with the addition of new versions offering Power-over-Ethernet support.
All new products are compatible with existing models.
See G&D North America at NAB Show booth N1967.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
