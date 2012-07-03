Game Creek Video adds Sony HD cameras

Game Creek Video is outfitting three of its newest trucks with a total of 36 Sony HDC-2500 HD cameras. The new trucks will hit the road this summer to cover a range of live production events.

Using 3Gb/s fiber transmission, the HDC-2500 cameras can deliver smooth, high-quality 2X slow-motion footage, which is well suited for sports applications. They also feature a triax cable interface, which enables simple integration with existing studio or outside broadcast infrastructures.

Game Creek Video operates 13 HD units and 12 "B" units that provide tape, graphics and remote office capabilities. The 2012 projects will add three production units and one B unit.

Seven of Game Creek's production units have been built, from the ground up, using all new components since 2010.