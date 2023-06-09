Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals on ABC Draws 11.2M Viewers
NBA Finals Game 3 on ABC tripled its competition across television for June 7, ABC said
NEW YORK—ABC has released Nielsen data showing that the 2023 NBA Finals on ABC continues to generate strong viewership. Wednesday’s Game 3 averaged 11,237,000 viewers, and peaked with 12,389,000 viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.
ABC said that game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC tripled its competition and handily won the night across all of television, including in all key demographics.
In addition, viewership for the 2023 NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms is up seven percent year over year, averaging 6,090,000 viewers through 34 games, ESPN reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.