Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals on ABC Draws 11.2M Viewers

NEW YORK—ABC has released Nielsen data showing that the 2023 NBA Finals on ABC continues to generate strong viewership. Wednesday’s Game 3 averaged 11,237,000 viewers, and peaked with 12,389,000 viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

ABC said that game 3 of the NBA Finals on ABC tripled its competition and handily won the night across all of television, including in all key demographics.

In addition, viewership for the 2023 NBA Playoffs on ESPN platforms is up seven percent year over year, averaging 6,090,000 viewers through 34 games, ESPN reported.