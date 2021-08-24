GALSNGEAR Announces Program for 2021 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that #GALSNGEAR, in partnership with the NAB, will host the Emerging Leaders Women’s Career Accelerator program at the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The one-day program will take place Tuesday, October 12 and include multiple networking opportunities and two leadership workshops.

#GALSNGEAR works to ensure women in media tech gain visibility at industry events, access to the latest technology, and high-level networking and educational opportunities.

"We’re excited to partner with NAB to bring our Women’s Career Accelerator to NAB Show, empowering emerging leaders ready to advance their careers in screen media,” said director/producer and #GALSNGEAR founder Amy DeLouise.

The first leadership workshop, titled “Elevate Your Leadership Effectiveness,” will use a personalized leadership assessment and breakout sessions to help participants identify their natural leadership style, strengths, challenges and priorities. A second workshop, “Propel Your Leadership Brand,” will explore how to engage and align a personal leadership brand in-person and across digital channels.

“#GALSNGEAR educational and networking events at NAB Show have consistently supported and amplified women in media, entertainment and technology,” said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, Industry Affairs at NAB. “The #GALSNGEAR Career Accelerator brings together a new generation of leaders gaining valuable professional skills to advance in their chosen careers. I’m even more thrilled to participate in the program this year and do my part to help empower and encourage women in this business.”

