Fujinon to unveil five new lenses
Fujinon will introduce five HD lenses, including the HA14x4.5BE RM/RD, at the 2010 NAB Show.
The HA14x4.5BE RM/RD is a new high-end, ENG-style, wide-angle HD production lens designed for 2/3in cameras. It features a 2.2x extender that extends the focal length from 9.9mm to 138mm. Without the extender, the lens has a focal length of 4.5mm up to a maximum of 63mm. The lens has a 14x zoom range and full remote control via an RS-232 serial data port (RD version) and a maximum relative aperture at 1:1.8 from 4.5mm to 41mm and 1:2.8 at 63mm.
Enhancements to the HA14x4.5BE RM/RD include minimized geometric distortion and improved corner resolution and contrast. It is well-suited for the production of commercials, music videos, sporting events, digital cinema applications and other productions requiring the highest image quality.
See Fujinon at NAB Show Booth C7425.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox