Fujinon to unveil five new lenses

Fujinon will introduce five HD lenses, including the HA14x4.5BE RM/RD, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The HA14x4.5BE RM/RD is a new high-end, ENG-style, wide-angle HD production lens designed for 2/3in cameras. It features a 2.2x extender that extends the focal length from 9.9mm to 138mm. Without the extender, the lens has a focal length of 4.5mm up to a maximum of 63mm. The lens has a 14x zoom range and full remote control via an RS-232 serial data port (RD version) and a maximum relative aperture at 1:1.8 from 4.5mm to 41mm and 1:2.8 at 63mm.

Enhancements to the HA14x4.5BE RM/RD include minimized geometric distortion and improved corner resolution and contrast. It is well-suited for the production of commercials, music videos, sporting events, digital cinema applications and other productions requiring the highest image quality.

See Fujinon at NAB Show Booth C7425.