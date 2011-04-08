Fujinon offers lower-cost lenses for robotic camera systems

At the 2011 NAB Show, Fujinon is showing a new 1/2in HD ENG lens as well as the new Exceed Series of cost-effective lenses for videoconferencing applications and pan-and-tilt robotic camera systems.

The new ZS17x5.5 lens for 1/2in format cameras is available in either BERM or BERD versions with internal range extender, servo zoom and manual or servo focus. The Select Series leverages technology built into the company’s HA line of 2/3in Premier Series HD lenses.

The new Exceed Series includes the XS20sx6.3BRM 1/2in lens and XA20x8.5BMD 2/3in lens as well as several XA 2/3in, XS 1/2in and XT 1/3in lenses. Exceed lenses feature quick zoom, cruise zoom and a digital servo control system to improve the performance of its zoom lenses. With quick zoom, an operator can rapidly zoom to the telephoto position to check focus through the push of a button. Pressing the cruise zoom button fixes the zoom speed at the existing rate.

At the show, Fujinon is also demonstrating its new S17x6.6BMD ENG lens, a motor-drive version of the S17x6.6BRM ENG lens, which makes it ideal for use with pan-and-tilt remote-control systems.

See Fujinon at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C7525.