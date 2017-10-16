Fujifilm Rebrands Social Media Handle to @FUJINONlenses

WAYNE, N.J.—Next time you want to tweet at the Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm be sure to use their new Twitter handle @FUJINONlenses. The social media rebrand has been made to Fujifilm’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram as well.

The company says that the change will make it easier for Fujinon customers to find and engage with the company, as it encourages Fujinon lens users to share shots of their gear in action with the new handle and by using the hashtag #FUJINON.

Fujifilm also invites customers to ask question and provide feedback through the social media channels.