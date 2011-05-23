FSR to launch audio amplifiers at InfoComm

FSR will launch its new IT-A25 audio amplifiers, the latest addition to the company’s Intelli-Tools family, at InfoComm on June 16 in Orlando.

Designed to deliver versatility at an affordable price, the two-model series is designed for small venue audio power applications such as broadcast control rooms, board rooms, houses of worship, classrooms, libraries and staging and rental companies.

The IT-A25-M70 Mono Amp provides either a 4-8 ohm speaker output or a 70V line output at 25W RMS. The IT-A25 Stereo Amp delivers a 25W/CH output at 8 ohms and can be bridged to drive a 4 ohm load at 50W. Both models support pro and consumer audio input levels.

Features include a signal sense trigger for sleep and wake up, music and alarm muting capability, optional mounts available and an external power supply included. Both units include surface mounting brackets, self-adhesive rubber feet and hardware as standard. Optional rack mounting kits are also available.