Front Porch Digital Releases DivArchive v7.1

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Front Porch Digital has released DivArchive V7.1, the newest version of its advanced CSM system. New features and integrations include LTO-6 support and new AXF handling.



The LTO-6 format has 2.5 TB of capacity compared with 1.5 TB for LTO-5, to store more data within the same footprint and lowering the cost per terabyte. After working closely with the HP Storage Group to earn qualification, Front Porch Digital has extended DivArchive to support LTO-6 drives for the entire range of HP Enterprise Class and Business Class tape libraries.



Also new in DivArchive V7.1 is AXF Explorer, an intuitive interface for parsing Archive eXchange Format objects. AXF Explorer's straightforward operations are performed using drag-and-drop procedures, just like in the Windows operating system. AXF Explorer can copy AXF files or folders to a local or networked disk volume and can display any AXF embedded metadata.



Another feature includes the recently announced partnership with file-transfer software company Data Expedition to integrate its ExpeDat WAN acceleration product into DivArchive V7.1. The integration gives DivArchive users a WAN acceleration option that is fully managed and supported by Front Porch Digital.



DivArchive v7.1 also improves the handling of file checksum metadata within the archive so that any application can get the checksum using DivArchive APIs (e.g., Web services API). These features make it possible to get checksum values calculated by DivArchive and validate the integrity of their digitized content at any time.



In addition, by directly integrating with Telestream's Vantage Transcode and Vantage Transcode Pro software packages, DivArchive V7.1 now enables the range of Telestream's transcoding and workflows.



Front Porch Digital will display DivArchive v7.1 at the 2013 NAB Show at Booths SU3602 and SU3605.