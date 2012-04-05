Front Porch Digital Announces LYNXdr Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery



LOUISVILLE, COLO.: Front Porch Digital announced LYNXdr, a secure, cloud-based, disaster recovery and long-term media asset storage service. LYNXdr is the first commercially available product from the company’s LYNXsm cloud-based content storage management initiative announced last fall.



Front Porch Digital’s LYNX technology is an integrated cloud-based environment for managing assets on a global scale, from any device and any location. The LYNXdr service ingests file-based video content via networking and datatape shipment. Users have the option of managing the ingest and restore processes manually from supplied software, or automating the processes to make ingest and restore invisible and seamless background tasks.



Each LYNXdr service comes with the necessary software to network existing DIVArchive implementations to the cloud and with the option of a hosted implementation of Front Porch Digital’s media asset management system, DIVAdirector V.5 to view system-wide content.



LYNXdr is commercially available now in the United States and officially launched in Europe at an event to be held in the United Kingdom May 10, with further planning underway for a late 2012 Asian launch.





