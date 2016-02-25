Fritts Receives BFA 2016 Lowry Mays Award

NEW YORK—Founder of the Fritts Group, Eddie Fritts has been named the recipient of the 2016 Lowrey Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award by the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Eddie Fritts

Prior to forming the Fritts Group in March 2006, Fritts served as president and chief executive officer for the National Association of Broadcasters for 23 years. The BFA has previously honored Fritts with its Golden Mike and Chairman’s Awards. In addition, he is a member of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and in 2011 received the Distinguished Service Award from the NAB.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is awarded to an individual in broadcasting who “exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship.”

The awards was created in 2010 and previous winners of the Lowry Mays Award include Mel Karmazin and Stanley Hubbard.

The BFA will present the award to Fritts during the annual BFA Breakfast on April 20, during the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.