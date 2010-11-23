French service provider Cognacq-Jay Image migrates to SGT VEDA

Cognacq-Jay Image, part of the TDF group, has migrated its media management and playout platform to SGT’s VEDA. Cognacq-Jay Image offers production and distribution services for TV broadcasters. With the new VEDA-based platform, Cognacq-Jay Image can now easily manage and maintain the control room for multiple and diverse channels as well as benefit from a unified system.

The migration project at Cognacq-Jay Image started in March 2010. Since June 2010, the VEDA platform has been used for the media management and the playout of six TV channels: National Geographic Core, National Geographic Wild, Voyage, Vivolta and two reserve channels. SGT built the playout system with a synchronized backup for each channel for security.