Fremantle Inks Deal with Pluto TV to Expand FAST Channels Internationally

LOS ANGELES—Fremantle today announced it has signed a global deal with Pluto TV to distribute 25 FAST channels across 13 countries, with each channel being specifically curated for individual markets. The expansion of Fremantle’s partnership with Pluto TV will see 24 of the company’s most popular FAST channels premiere in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, San Marino, Demark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. The deal also includes the launch of an all-new channel, Escape to the Country, in the UK.

The deal will also see the Three’s Company channel launch for the first time outside of the U.S. The Three’s Company channel will premiere internationally in Canada later this summer and will stream episodes of the top ten hit sitcom that aired from 1977 to 1983 and has remained a fan favourite to this day.

The 25 channels to be distributed across 13 countries include Escape to the Country, Three’s Company, Baywatch, Supermarket Sweep, Family Feud Classic, Let’s Make a Deal, The Price is Right: Bob Barker, The Price is Right: Drew Carey, Alarm Fur Cobra, Project Runway, Prisoner and Jamie Oliver.

Fremantle launched hit FAST channels Baywatch, Supermarket Sweep, Let’s Make a Deal, Family Feud Classic, The Price is Right: Bob Barker and The Price is Right: Drew Carey in Canada on May 3. The Baywatch channel will also be available via Pluto TV in Spain, Italy and the Nordics in the coming months. The Baywatch channel has already proven a hit with current audiences, Fremantle said, and was shortlisted for Single IP Fast Channel of the Year at the Content Innovation Awards.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Pluto TV globally, extending Fremantle’s treasured IP to many new territories," said Laura Florence, SVP Global Fast Channels, Fremantle. "Pluto TV’s state of the art platform provides a seamless streaming experience for viewers and makes it the perfect home for our channels. This is the next stage of our valued partnership with Pluto TV, as we continue to evolve our FAST strategy and content delivery for our global audience.”

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content and Acquisitions for Pluto TV at Paramount, said: “We are beyond excited to expand the Fremantle content offering on Pluto TV across international markets. Pluto TV’s mission to offer lean-back entertainment for fans around the world harnesses the spirit of content like Escape to the Country and Three’s Company, which are perfect for people to gather to watch from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Fremantle’s FAST business currently comprises 24 channels across North America, Europe and Australia.