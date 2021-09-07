Frank Biancuzzo Named President Of Hearst Media Production Group

NEW YORK—Hearst Television has launched the Hearst Media Production Group to expand its original program production and distribution capabilities.

The new business unit will develop and produce original programming within Hearst Television's existing studio resources and in partnership with outside production entities for distribution to television stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services.

It will also incorporate Hearst Television's existing national program resources, including Litton Entertainment, a leading producer and global distributor of TV programming. Litton is a provider of children's educational and informational content and "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien", the top-rated syndicated political magazine program now entering its seventh season.

Frank Biancuzzo, a longtime Hearst Television and media executive with a diverse business, content and marketing background and broad industry relationships will serving as president of Hearst Media Production Group.

"Hearst Media Production Group is a logical progression in our longstanding strategy of producing and owning more content which can be leveraged across linear and digital platforms," said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. "Frank is among the broadcast television industry's most versatile, creative, and highly regarded executives, and he will have the resources to expand our programming relationships and original content portfolio."

"This is a pivotal time in our industry with a strong demand for original programming across all platforms," Biancuzzo said. "We look forward to building on our past successes, while developing new and distinctive programming from a creative, strategic and business partnership standpoint."

In his recent role as a Hearst Television executive vice president and group head, Biancuzzo shared oversight of all of the company's television and radio stations.

Biancuzzo currently serves as vice chair of the CBS Affiliate Board and heads the board's news committee, and he was previously an advisor on the ABC Affiliate Board promotion committee.

A successor to Biancuzzo in his most recent role of executive vice president and group head will be announced at a later date.