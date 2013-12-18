France Télévisions Chooses Anevia for FranceTV Pluzz

PARIS— French public national TV broadcaster France Télévisions chose Anevia’s ViaMotion to power its new multiscreen platform.



Francetv Pluzz has five premium channels (France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5 and France Ô) and nine overseas channels content, which can be viewed and shared on demand.



ViaMotion’s flexible architecture was a driver behind the public broadcaster’s decision because it enables them to control operations and content internally while supporting their multi-CDN ecosystem.



“We selected Anevia because of its wide range of functionalities onto the same platform,” said Alain Buzzacaro, France Télévisions’ chief technology officer. “ViaMotion’s flexibility and scalability were equally important to us in the long run in order to innovate today, and also tomorrow: with ViaMotion on board, we can evolve our platform easily and launch new value-added services. With this implementation, we are one of the first broadcasters to offer added-valued services on our live streams like subtitles, audio-description and multi-language support.”