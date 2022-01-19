Fox Weather Taps Surfline for Weather Coverage

NEW YORK—As part of an agreement with Surfline, Fox Weather has been using its exclusive broadcast rights to over 500 HD Surfline cameras worldwide to showcase weather conditions at beaches around the globe.

The Surfline cameras, which Fox Weather began adding to its weather coverage in the week of January 10th, played a crucial role in Fox Weather’s recent extended coverage following the volcanic eruption in Tonga that prompted tsunami warnings on the west coast.

(Image credit: Fox Weather)

The cameras are located on both coasts of the United States, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico, South America, Europe, Northern Africa, Japan and the Philippians.

The partnership will also be instrumental in Fox Weather’s hurricane coverage this upcoming season.

“Fox Weather is proud to partner exclusively with Surfline to provide our viewers with more than 500 high-definition feeds of live video and data as we monitor countless weather patterns impacting coastlines around the world,” said Fox Weather President Sharri Berg.

The Surfline agreement will also allow Fox Weather to take live looks at the best surfing spots of the day and use Surfline meteorologists to add their insights to those of the Fox Weather team when big stories break.