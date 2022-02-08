Fox Weather Gets Its Own Diginet
The service has significantly expanded its distribution by adding YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, fuboTV and Xumo as distribution partners and with simulcasts on a new diginet
NEW YORK—Fox Weather has significantly expanded its distribution by launching on YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, and Xumo and by announcing plans to make the full linear service accessible on Fox Television Stations’ (FTS) Diginet channels in 17 markets. The Fox stations will also simulcast certain hours of its coverage on FTS duopoly stations across the country.
“Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver Fox Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices,” said Sharri Berg, its president.
The free streaming ad supported Fox Weather service made its debut on Amazon News on Fire TV and Fire Tablet on February 7 and was added to the channel lineup of YouTube TV last week. The service is also now available on The Roku Channel and will launch later this month on Xumo and fuboTV.
Additionally, Fox Weather will now be accessible across FTS’s Diginet footprint in New York, Seattle, and San Francisco, with plans to expand to the station group’s remaining 14 markets.
The streaming service will also simulcast one hour per weekday and two hours on weekends on FTS’s 11 duopoly stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Orlando.
Fox Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas, or DMAs, as well as the duopolies in 11 DMAs. Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the Fox Network.
