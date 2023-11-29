Fox Weather Expands Distribution to Dish and Sling Freestream

NEW YORK—Fox Weather has announced that it has expanded its distribution to include Dish Network and Sling Freestream subscribers.

Fox News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service launched on the Dish and Sling Freestream platforms on Nov. 29.

With the launch, Fox Weather is be available on Dish Network’s channel 222 for subscribers of its America’s Top 120, 200 and 250 Packages. Viewers will also have access to the comprehensive weather service through the Dish Anywhere TV app.

On Sling Freestream Fox Weather is now available through the Sling TV app and website. Sling Freestream’s lineup now includes over 400 free channels and a library of over 41,000 on-demand titles.

Since launching in October 2021, Fox Weather has expanded its reach to include platforms such as Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree+, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

Fox Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by Fox News Media.