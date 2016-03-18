Fox Sports to Broadcast FIFA Interactive World Cup

NEW YORK—If you can’t wait two more years for some FIFA World Cup action, Fox Sports will look to quell some of your desire with the first broadcast of the FIFA Interactive World Cup. This annual E-Sports competition will see 32 finalists face off to be the official world champion of EA Sports’ FIFA 16 franchise. Fox Sports digital platforms will carry the full tournament live from New York, while FS1 will air live coverage of the Grand Final.

In addition, Fox Sports will make the event available to international affiliates, including Sky U.K., Fox Sports Australia, Sky New Zealand and Fox Sports platforms throughout Latin America, Brazil, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The 12th FIFA Interactive World Cup will allow players to compete on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The event will take place from March 20-22.