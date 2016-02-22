Fox Sports Provides VR Coverage of Daytona 500

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF.—It was a photo finish for the 2016 Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 21, with Denny Hamlin winning by .01 of a second. Fox Sports, in partnership with Toyota and NextVR, offered fans a new way to experience the historical race.

This included 360-degree video from Martin Truex Jr.’s car, who finished second behind Hamlin on Sunday. Viewers also had access to a live virtual reality feed of the Daytona 500 with camera angles positioned trackside and in pit stalls. There were also pre-recorded features from the garage, team hauler and television broadcast truck.

Virtual reality coverage of the Daytona 500 was the first event after Fox Sports and NextVR announced a multi-year partnership on Feb. 17.