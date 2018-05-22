Fox Sports Adds High Speed Rail Cam to Coca-Cola 600 Live Coverage

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Fox Sports is deploying a Mega Trax 500 robotic "Rail Cam" to provide a unique POV for viewers tuning into NASCAR’s iconic Coca-Cola 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The Mega Trax during tests at the Auto Club Speedway.

Following a successful test earlier this season at the Auto Club Speedway, in Fontana, Calif., the robotic camera can accelerate from zero to 60 MPH in three seconds, topping out at speeds over 90 MPH, with near-silent operation.

Instead of using it for pit coverage, as the network had done at the Auto Club Speedway, Fox Sports and Mega Trax will construct roughly 850 feet of rail behind the inside wall on the backstretch at Charlotte Motor Speedway to enable more interesting race coverage.

“The Mega Trax ‘Rail Cam’ fits perfectly into our long history of NASCAR coverage innovations, including Gopher Cam, Gyro Cam, and most recently, Visor Cam,” said Michael Davies, Fox Sports senior vice president, Field & Technical Operations. “We hope this will add yet another reason to watch the most compelling race of the Memorial Day weekend.”