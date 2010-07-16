Fox News releases app for Google’s Android

Looking to broaden its reach with mobile device viewers on the go, Fox News has joined the “New York Times” and NPR in creating an application for Google’s Android mobile operating system.

The Fox News Android app, like the network’s Apple iPhone app, features video from Fox News Channel shows, breaking news alerts, live radio and social networking capabilities. With the Fox News app users can receive breaking news alerts, read headlines, stream the latest video clips, listen to talk radio,and browse through photo galleries.

The Fox network had been the last of the big four to make its channels available to smart phone users. Fox News rates as the nation’s most watched cable news channel.