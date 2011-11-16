FOX NE&O Los Angeles purchases Mediaproxy LogServer ASI for compliance recording

Fox Networks Engineering and Operations has purchased Mediaproxy’s LogServer ASI for its compliance recording requirements. A total of 78 channels, consisting of Fox’s broadcast and cable networks including all Houston originated feeds at Fox Sports, will be recorded directly from various ASI sources in its Los Angeles facility. Content may be reviewed and managed “long after the event” for legal and commercial compliance requirements and competitive analysis.

The new system is based on a blade-server architecture, providing an efficient solution at a greatly reduced form factor. In addition to providing easy access to broadcast materials for compliance delivery and enhancing quality of service, media will be recorded in both broadcast quality and proxy formats for repurposing in various departments.