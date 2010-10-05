Fox Mobile Group's Bitbop comes to Android

Fox Mobile Group’s on-demand mobile TV subscription service, Bitbop, is now available on Android devices. Bitbop was first launched in Q2 2010 on BlackBerry phones. The availability of Bitbop on Android phones is significant because the Google platform is expected to become a dominant player in the mobile device space within the next few years. Bitbop will be available through several carriers and on a variety of smart phones, including the Motorola’s Droid, Droid 2, Droid X; HTC’s EVO 4G and Droid Incredible; and Samsung’s Vibrant, Epic 4G and Fascinate.

Bitbop is slated to expand the number of smart phones it will be available on during Q3 2010. Video is available over 3G, 4G and WiFi networks and consists of full-length, commercial-free TV shows for on-demand streaming or temporary download for $9.99 a month.